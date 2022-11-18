Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says

K-9 Jager retired in 2018 after eight years of service.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s.

K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.

The K-9 was certified as an Explosive Detector Canine and went into retirement in 2018. K-9 Jager conducted numerous explosive searches at events such as Gasparilla, Toronto Blue Jays spring training, the Epiphany, presidential and dignitary visits and the St. Pete Grand Prix, the sheriff's office reports.