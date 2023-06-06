Mystery debris washes ashore Panama City Beach

Authorities have not announced the specifics of what happened to the ice cream boat, however, locals said they saw the boat headed into a storm on June 4.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Mystery debris suspected of being part of a beloved ice cream boat that caters to beachgoers along Panama City Beach washed ashore Monday.

Lifeguards on Panama City Beach were able to investigate and remove the debris from the Gulf, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue said in a social media post.

"We believe this to be a portion of a vessel that was damaged over the weekend, several miles away," the agency said. "Potentially harmful in the shore break, but no longer a threat as it has been removed."

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue also added that there were no injuries reported.

Based on the bright pink and green structure found on the beach, locals say it was a beach favorite: The Ice Cream Boat, The Miami Herald reports. The boat operates much like your friendly neighborhood ice cream truck, but beach style.

Authorities have not announced the specifics of what happened to the ice cream boat, however, locals said they saw the boat headed into a storm on June 4. While expressing sorrow for the beloved vessel, some users also hoped to donate in an effort to help rebuild the ice cream boat.