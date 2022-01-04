DeSantis signs bill providing $5K bonuses to new law enforcement recruits

After signing HB 1 last year, the governor continues to provide benefits for law enforcement officers with HB 3.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — For anyone wanting to become a law enforcement officer in the Sunshine State, now is a good time to sign on.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday the new addition of $5,000 one-time bonuses for newly-employed law enforcement officers.

After signing HB 1 into law last year, DeSantis signed HB 3 which gives agencies around the state additional tools to help with the recruitment and retention of officers.

"This is the right thing to do...," the governor said at a news conference at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. "That $5,000 bonus is significant and we're really happy, but we're doing more than just that in HB 3."

The legislation not only gives a bonus to officers but also provides an educational scholarship for trainees, creates a reimbursement program for officers who relocate to pay for training costs along with exempting veterans and people with associate degrees from taking the basic skills test before entering recruitment.

DeSantis also mentioned after the budget is signed, all existing law enforcement officers will receive a $1,000 bonus for the second year in a row.

"This will go a long way to ensuring we can have the best and the brightest filling our law enforcement ranks," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody explained.

Along with educational and career benefits, officers who decide to adopt a child from the state's child welfare system will receive up to $25,000 with the newly signed bill.

"There's a lot of great stuff in [this bill], I'm just proud that it all came together," DeSantis said. "Today's bill signing is really monumental..."

Click here to read the full bill that was signed into law.

Watch the full news conference down below: