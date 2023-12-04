LGBTQ advocacy group issues travel warning in Florida

Equality Florida claims recent firearm, abortion and anti-gay rights legislation making state less safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Equality Florida, the largest civil rights organization dedicated to Florida’s LGBTQ community, issued a travel advisory, claiming risks posed to health, safety and freedom to those living or traveling to Florida.

The group says the advisory comes after "a wave" of newly passed laws that are making the state "hostile to the LGBTQ community, restrict access to reproductive health care, repeal gun safety laws, foment racial prejudice and attack public education by banning books and censoring curriculum."

"As an organization that has spent decades working to improve Florida’s reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place to live work and visit, it is with great sadness that we must respond to those asking if it is safe to travel to Florida or remain in the state as the laws strip away basic rights and freedoms," said Nadine Smith, Equality Florida Executive Director, in a statement, in part.

"While losing conferences, and top students who have written off Florida threatens lasting damage to our state, it is most heartbreaking to hear from parents who are selling their homes and moving because school censorship, book bans and health care restrictions have made their home state less safe for their children. We understand everyone must weigh the risks and decide what is best for their safety, but whether you stay away, leave or remain we ask that you join us in countering these relentless attacks."

Equality Florida says Gov. Ron DeSantis has made "extremist policies" a centerpiece of his possible presidential run and "has weaponized state agencies."

On Tuesday, the Florida Senate approved a bill aimed at blocking venues from admitting kids to “adult live performances.”

While the proposal (SB 1438) doesn’t specifically mention drag shows, the bill defines “adult live performances” as “any show, exhibition, or other presentation that is performed in front of a live audience and in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, specific sexual activities, … lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.”

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 28-12 along party lines to pass the bill, a day after Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, likened transgender men and women to “mutants,” “demons” and “imps” during debate on a separate proposal that would restrict which bathrooms people can use.

DeSantis in early April signed a permitless carry bill that allows people in Florida to carry a concealed firearm by just having a valid ID — no permit or training is required. State lawmakers are also considering a six-week abortion ban, reduced from the current 15-week rule, with exceptions only in cases of rape, incest or human trafficking up to 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Back in March, the NAACP similarly issued a travel advisory over controversial legislation and policies.

The NAACP Florida State Conference voted unanimously on March 18, seeking permission from its national headquarters to issue a travel advisory for the state of Florida over what it called "draconian" legislation and practices related to race and gender.

“We would issue this to anyone who is thinking of coming to Florida, thinking of sending their children to school — anyone planning to breathe in Florida,” chair of legislative affairs for the NAACP Florida State Conference Marsha Ellison told 10 Investigates. “We want people to be 'woke.'"