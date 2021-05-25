Looking at Florida's unsolved Amber Alerts on National Missing Children's Day

Right now, Florida still has eight active Amber Alerts.

TAMPA, Fla. — For the past 38 years, May 25 has been known as National Missing Children's Day.

It started when former President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the day be observed in memory of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy who disappeared from a New York City street corner on May 25, 1979, according to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Program.

Each year since then, the Department of Justice has held a ceremony honoring the heroic and exemplary efforts of agencies, organizations, and individuals to protect children.

In Florida, there are currently eight active Amber Alerts.

Here's who they are:

Zachary Bernhardt: Zachary went missing at 4 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2000, from Clearwater, Florida. He was eight years old at the time and would be 29 now.

Jarkeius Adside: Jarkeius was abducted by three unknown men during an early morning home invasion robbery on October 18, 2001. He was only one at the time and would now be 20.

Trenton Duckett; Trenton was last seen on Aug. 26, 2006, in the area of Leesburg, Florida. He was 2 years old at the time and would be 16 now.

Bryan Dossantos-Gomes: Bryan was last seen on Dec. 1, 2006, in the Estero, Florida area. He was four weeks old at the time and would be 14 now.

HaLeigh Cummings: HaLeigh went missing on Feb. 9, 2009, from her home in the area of Hermit's Cove in Satsuma, Florida. She was 5 years old when she was disappeared and would now be 17.

Unidentified Female: An Amber Alert was issued on May 15, 2018, for an unknown girl who investigators say was between the ages of 12-15. She was last seen in Titusville, Florida.

Andrew Caballeiro: Andrew went missing on January 28, 2020, from Miami, Florida. He was a week old and would be a year old now. Investigators say his abductor was found dead in Pasco County shortly after Andrew went missing.

Daphne Westbrook: Daphne went missing on Oct. 7, 2019, from Chattanooga, Tennessee. In March, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said she could have been in Florida with her non-custodial father. She was 16 when she went missing and would be 18 now.

The information used to describe the children in this story was taken from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's website.

An Amber Alert is different from a Missing Child Alert. This is the criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued in Florida:

The child must be younger than 18-years-old

There must be a clear indication of an abduction

Investigators believe the child's life is in danger

The alert must have a detailed description of the child and abductor

Local law enforcement has to recommend it

If you get an Amber Alert on your phone or TV screen, that means the missing child could be in your area. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement decides how far the Amber Alert should be broadcast.

Amber Alerts date back to the 1990s after a little girl named Amber Hagerman went missing in Texas. She was found dead days later and the public demanded action. Florida adopted the system in 2000.

National Missing Children's Day is a day dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, and everyone who is in charge of a child's well-being to make their safety a priority.

Note: Only law enforcement agencies can request activation of a Missing Child Alert. If you would like to report a missing person, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office first, then contact MEPIC at 1-888-FL MISSING (356-4774).