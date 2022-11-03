Florida named best state to retire in 2022: See which cities made the list

The study looks at five main factors: affordability, wellness, culture, weather and crime.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As it turns out, everyone who's moved to the Sunshine State to retire over the years has had the right idea.

A study by financial services company Bankrate named Florida the best place to retire in 2022. And, it's not just because of our beautiful beaches (although they're obviously a draw.)

As far as weather goes, the year-round warm temperatures speak for themselves. The high incidence of hurricanes, however, did knock a few points off of our ranking in that category.

Florida also earned high marks because of the state's culture and diversity, according to Bankrate. The company found that 21% of the population is 65 and older — certainly a draw if you're looking for other retirement-age friends. Bankrate says the state also "boasts solid racial diversity and a significant LGBTQ population."

And then there's affordability, something that was once a big selling point for Florida retirees but is starting to fade. The cost of living is going up, but there are still perks to having no income tax. Florida ranked 18 out of 50 for affordability.

Georgia, Michigan, Ohio and Missouri completed the study's top five for best places to retire in 2022. Alaska earned the last-place spot. You can check out an interactive map of all 50 states here.

Once you've decided on Florida for your retirement, you may still be left figuring out which city is the best fit. That's where WalletHub's study comes in.

The company compared 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics, ranging from retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure.

Four Florida cities made the top 10 while seven made the top 20.

Orlando took second place just under Charleston, South Carolina. Miami and Fort Lauderdale claimed spots four and five. Tampa came in ninth overall.