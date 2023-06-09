AG Moody, former America's Most Wanted host John Walsh and Crime Stoppers announce partnership

The new campaign's goal is to encourage more Floridians to participate in the Crime Stoppers program.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Former America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh wants more Floridians to help fight crime by participating in Florida Crime Stoppers.

Walsh, alongside Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Crime Stoppers, made the announcement of their partnership Thursday morning in Palm Beach County.

The new campaign's goal is to encourage more Floridians to participate in the Crime Stoppers program. According to Moody, 59,000 tips were reported in 2022 and they are hoping to see more with this new initiative.

Moody says Floridians can expect to see more of Florida Crime Stoppers and Walsh through social media and videos that will encourage more participation in solving crimes.

“Florida continues to lead in new initiatives and [be] proactive in how we address the problems and in fact, nationwide, they took Florida’s example and our program of a uniformed crime reporting number and **TIPS is now available nationwide,” said Moody.

“We are so proud of that. And now it’s time that we really engage and recruit law-abiding citizens to become members of our crime-fighting community and team to help us solve more recent crimes but even long outstanding unsolved crimes.”

According to Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay, the organization acts as a clearing house for information and encourages citizens who have information to step up and submit their tips.

“This [Florida] crime stopper is the nation’s example. You can not only call **Tips, you can go to our app,” Walsh said.