TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is reminding drivers that starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, they can be pulled over for not using hands-free devices in school and work zones.

The school zones include designated school crossing zones.

Drivers found using wireless devices that are not hands-free will be issued warnings through Dec. 1, 2019. Drivers found using wireless devices in work and/or school zones will be cited beginning on Jan. 1, 2020.

“The hands-free aspect of the law makes school zones, school crossings and active work zones safer across our state and gives law enforcement a strong tool to educate drivers,” Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement. “Using a wireless device while driving is extremely dangerous, and all drivers should be focused on the road.”

Florida Highway Patrol says the new law is part of the Put It Down: Focus on Driving campaign meant to raise awareness and encourage drivers to drive safe and stay focused on the road.

“This new law provides additional protection for Florida’s children and the men and women working on our roadways,” Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol, said in a statement. “Troopers will continue to educate motorists on every traffic stop and explain the dangers of distracted driving.”

The Wireless Communications While Driving Law which outlaws texting and driving started July 1, 2019. Since its effective date through Sept. 24, FHP says there have been 463 statewide warnings issued for texting driving. From July 1 through Sept. 22, 2019, there have been 605 citations issued for texting and driving statewide.

State Representative Emily Slosberg says the current law may not be enough. According to Floridapolitics.com, she's pushing to expand the hands-free law to ban the use of electronic devices while driving altogether. She's aiming to present her legislation during the 2020 session.

RELATED: These new Florida laws go into effect Oct. 1

RELATED: Florida's new texting and driving law has a big loophole

RELATED: Florida governor signs texting and driving bill

What other people are reading right now:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter