Florida League of Cities urges governor to veto firefighter cancer bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Over the last month, we've shared stories of Florida firefighters and their families battling cancer, many of them struggling to pay medical bills. A bill to provide benefits for those diagnosed with cancer is sitting on the Governor's desk.

The Florida League of Cities is against the legislation and wants Governor DeSantis to veto it. The league says making local governments have to pay for the coverage is unfair.

Counties would be responsible for the majority of costs, an estimated $3 million collectively statewide. And, the state would pay about $920,000.

Read the letter from the Florida League of Cities below.

