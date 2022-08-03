Florida ranks no. 4 in highest motorcycle deaths in the US

The study also found that motorcycle deaths are up 11% since 2019 and 23% since 2010.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Roads for motorcyclists have never been more deadly, according to new research. And Florida ranks in the top five states with the highest motorcycle fatalities.

Research conducted by QuoteWizard by Lendingtree shows Florida ranks no. 4 in the highest motorcycle deaths in the United States. Ahead of Florida are Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas, with Louisiana ranking fifth. Researchers learned that warmer, southern states where weather is conducive to riding have the highest rate.

Florida recorded 600 motorcycle deaths in 2020, QuoteWizard found, with 70% of motorcycle riders saying they wear a helmet while riding. That's higher than the nation's average of 68% of motorcyclists who say they use helmets.

In Florida, all riders under 21 years old must wear a helmet while on a motorcycle. Riders of any age must wear proper eye protection on public roads.

The study also found that motorcycle deaths are up 11% since 2019 and 23% since 2010 and alcohol was involved in 32% of motorcycle fatalities in 2020.