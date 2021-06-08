Florida Proud Boys member accused of breaching US Capitol pleads not guilty

Paul Rae virtually appeared in federal court to enter his plea.

TAMPA, Fla. — Paul Rae, a local "Proud Boys" member accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, entered a "not guilty" plea Tuesday in federal court.

Rae appeared by video at his arraignment and entered a "not guilty" plea for all five charges he is facing. A status conference is set for 11 a.m. on Aug. 5 in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Earlier this year, the FBI reported it received tips from witnesses who claimed to be associates of the 38-year-old. They said they'd seen him in videos inside the Capitol.

Surveillance images of the break-in showed Rae entering the Capitol building, the FBI claims. They also say Google records revealed his phone number was in and around the Capitol for more than an hour at the time of the breach.

Phone records were also used to prove Rae had communication with another "Proud Boys" member who is documented as attending the insurrection, according to court documents.

Several photos allegedly showing Rae posing with other "Proud Boys" members were also used against him.

Rae, who the FBI says identified himself as a member of the "Proud Boys," had first appeared in front of a judge in a Tampa federal court. The Seminole man is currently under home detention and GPS monitoring; a judge on March 31 ordered him to continue wearing the monitor and not leave the Central Florida area.