TAMPA, Fla. — Hit-and-run: a headline you see time after time in Florida.

That’s why Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is leading a Hit-and-Run Awareness Month campaign this February. Their goal? To get drivers to stay at the scene of a crash after it happens.

Florida law says drivers must stop at crash scenes where somebody is hurt or killed and if there is any sort of property damage. Leaving the scene is a felony.

FLHSMV said there were more than 105,000 hit-and-run crashes in Florida for 2019. FLHSMV said most deadly hit-and-runs happen at night or when it’s darker outside.

“Leaving the scene of a traffic crash is a crime. You must stop immediately at the scene of a crash on public or private property which results in property damage, injury, or death,” said Florida Highway Patrol Director, Colonel Gene S. Spaulding. “Staying at the scene will not only prevent significant legal penalties but may save a life.”

Drivers who leave the scene of a hit-and-run crash will have their license revoked for at least three years and can be sentenced to a mandatory minimum of four years in prison is they are convicted.

RELATED: Driver arrested for deadly DUI hit-and-run crash on I-75

RELATED: St. Petersburg police need help to identify car in deadly hit-and-run crash

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter