What happens next in Florida's school mask mandate lawsuit?

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to appeal the ruling, but that process could take at least a month.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It’s hard to keep track of where we are in the legal process when it comes to masks in Florida schools.

BOTTOM LINE: There could be a lot of legal back-and-forth before anything is set in stone all while the ever-changing COVID-19 situation continues to unfold.

Last week, Judge John Cooper struck down Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates in schools.

NOW WHAT:

Once Judge Cooper files his written order, you can expect the appeal process to start rolling.

Louis Virelli, a professor of law at Stetson University says attorneys for Gov. DeSantis will likely file a notice of appeal pretty quickly which will initiate an "automatic stay." That means Judge Cooper’s ruling will be invalid until the appellate court makes its ruling.

How long will that take?

TIMETABLE:

The District Court of Appeal, consisting of a three-judge panel will scrutinize the case and work to apply Florida law.

The appellate judges will likely examine the Florida Constitution and the newly passed Parents' Bill of Rights as they relate to this ruling.

Due to the importance of this case, the District Court of Appeal will work on an expedited schedule, but you can expect at least thirty days before a ruling.

THEN WHAT:

The last level of appeal is the Florida Supreme Court consisting of seven judges, but they would have to agree to hear the case. Otherwise, the appellate court’s ruling will remain the law of the land.

As of Thursday afternoon, we’re still waiting on Judge Cooper to file his written order which will trigger the appeal process.