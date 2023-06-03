Florida woman was shoplifting when her car caught fire with 2 children inside, reports say

Alicia Moore left two unattended children inside her vehicle around noon on May 26 as she went inside a Dillard's department store to steal, reports say.

ORLANDO, Florida — A 24-year-old Central Florida woman is in jail after two children were left alone inside her vehicle when it caught fire while she was allegedly shoplifting earlier this week, according to multiple reports.

Orlando's FOX 35 reported that Alicia Moore left two unattended children inside her vehicle around noon on May 26 as she and an unidentified man went inside a Dillard's department store at Oviedo Mall to shoplift.

CNN reported that a loss prevention worker watched Moore and the man take items for about an hour. As Moore was leaving the store, she saw her car engulfed in flames, prompting her to drop the items and run out.

It was reported that nearby shoppers helped rescue the children from the burning car. Both were taken to a local hospital and one child was treated for first-degree burns to her face and ears, CNN said.

“It is undetermined what ignited the fire, however, if Moore was not being neglectful, it is unlikely [the child] would have been injured,” police told CNN.