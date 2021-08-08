Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

The legendary football coach led the Seminoles to two national championships during his 34 years with the team.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Legendary former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden has died at 91.

FSU Football announced the news on Twitter just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

Today we lost a legend but you never lose a legacy. Rest In Peace Coach Bowden pic.twitter.com/f7pQpUPqbJ — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 8, 2021

Bowden passed away peacefully at 5:08 a.m. at his Killearn Estates home surrounded by his wife Ann and their six children, Bowden's daughter Ginger told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Last month, Bowden said he was "at peace" after his terminal medical condition was announced.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat in July. "I am at peace."

The Bowden family, who the football coach called "life's greatest blessing," has asked for privacy during this time, the newspaper reported.

Bowden was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Oct. 2020. The Tallahassee Democrat said his health had deteriorated since he was hospitalized for the virus and he was resting comfortably at home under supervised care until he passed Sunday morning.

In April, the FSU legend was honored with the Florida Medal of Freedom at Gov. Ron DeSantis' mansion. In addition to the awarded medal, the governor declared April 7 as Bobby Bowden Day in Florida.

"In 1976, football in the state of Florida changed forever when Coach Bowden showed up in Tallahassee," DeSantis said.

"Coach, although your accomplishments on the field are unmatched...your legacy, as the governor said, goes far beyond football," FSU President John Thrasher added.

Bowden coached Florida State University for 34 years from 1976-2009 and is second on the major college victories list, according to ESPN.

During his time coaching the Seminoles, he led the team to two national championships, 12 ACC championships, and 14 consecutive seasons listed in the Associated Press' Top Five, according to FSU. The university says he also coached two Heisman Trophy winners and a Rhodes Scholar.