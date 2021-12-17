Car accident leads to arrest after gators found hanging inside SUV

FWC says one of the individuals involved admitted to killing the reptiles before loading them in the car.

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Only in Florida would an officer respond to a car accident and find two alligators hanging from the rear window.

That's exactly what happened to one Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer who wasn't sure what to expect when he was called to assist with the unusual crash in Hardee County.

When he arrived on scene, the officer reportedly saw two alligators, six-and-a-half feet and eight feet long, hanging from the back of the SUV resting on its side.

To be safe, the officer removed the reptiles and taped their mouths before interviewing the people involved.

One individual eventually admitted to killing the alligators while fishing and, with the help of the other person, loading the animals into the car for transport, according to FWC's post.

FWC says both of the individuals have been "charged accordingly."