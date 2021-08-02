The voluntary dismissal was entered on Feb. 6.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The former Florida Department of Health employee who made headlines after she was ousted earlier in the pandemic, has dropped her lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Court documents show Rebekah Jones, 31, filed to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit on Feb. 6. The suit initially stemmed from Jones wanting the FDLE to return property seized in a search of her home.

That's still in limbo.

But how did we get here? Well, it started when the FDLE says Jones illegally accessed a state emergency alert system and sent a mass text message that was delivered to roughly 1,750 people before a software vendor was able to stop the text.

Jones has publicly denied such claims.

The Nov. 10 message said: "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late."

According to the arrest warrant, the investigation revealed two other text messages were sent on Nov. 10. The warrant says one of them, which was sent to an individual, read "It's time to speak out before another 17,000 are dead. Text Rebekah - From: State ESF8.Planning."

Authorities say they linked the IP address to Jones, who was living in Tallahassee at the time but has since moved to Washington, D.C. As investigators write, they soon realized, Jones had been terminated about six months earlier on May 25.

In December, authorities got a search warrant for Jones' home in Tallahassee.

Video captured law enforcement officers serving the warrant on Dec. 7. They can be seen with guns drawn ordering everyone to come downstairs after authorities say Jones initially refused to cooperate. Jones' husband and children were in the home at the time.

Later, a warrant was issued for Jones' arrest who turned herself in after announcing her plan in a lengthy Twitter thread.

"Saying goodbye to my family just now is the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Jones wrote on Twitter.

Jones first made national headlines when the state fired her in May. At the time, Florida leaders said she was asked to resign due to insubordination. However, Jones alleged she was fired after she was asked to manipulate COVID-19 numbers on the Department of Health's website.

At the time, DeSantis accused her of putting data on the portal that the scientists did not believe and refusing to listen to her superiors.

If the FDLE chooses not to accept her motion to dismiss, the department has seven days to do so. At this time, no such document has been filed.