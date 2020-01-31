DUNEDIN, Fla — He was trusted to educate and care for children for 30 years, but police said Tom Miller Privett violated that trust in the worst possible way.

The 70-year-old is accused of sexual battery on a minor.

Miami-Dade Schools Police said the crime happened in 2016, when Privett was teaching at Terra Environmental Research Institute in Miami. According to a news release, he moved to Dunedin six months ago, after he retired, so MDSP asked the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to arrest him.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Children Unit say they tried to interview him on Friday after taking him into custody, but he immediately requested an attorney.

Privett will be transported to Miami-Dade County. He is being held without bond.

