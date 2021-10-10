Silver Alert: Married couple last seen in Okeechobee, Florida

Deputies say James Priest is believed to be suffering from dementia. He is also believed to be with his wife.

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for the married couple James and Nellie Priest who were last seen in Okeechobee, Florida.

Nellie is 83-years-old while James is 81-years-old, the alert says.

James has blue eyes and is bald. He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Nellie has blue eyes and is just over 5 feet tall.

The alert says they may be driving a 2017 White Dodge Ram with FL tag HCJF76.

If contact is made with the couple, contact law enforcement immediately.