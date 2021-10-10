Silver Alert: Married couple last seen in Okeechobee, Florida

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for the married couple James and Nellie Priest who were last seen in Okeechobee, Florida.
Nellie is 83-years-old while James is 81-years-old, the alert says.
James has blue eyes and is bald. He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Nellie has blue eyes and is just over 5 feet tall.
Deputies say James is believed to be suffering from dementia. He is also believed to be with his wife.
The alert says they may be driving a 2017 White Dodge Ram with FL tag HCJF76.
If contact is made with the couple, contact law enforcement immediately.
For any additional information, contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.