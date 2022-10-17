2 dead after small plane crashes into South Florida home

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Two people were killed after the small plane they were flying in crashed into a home in South Florida.
The crash happened just before noon Monday in the area of Jamaica Drive and Plantation Boulevard, according to WSVN-TV.
The single-engine Aventura II plane came into contact with power lines before crashing into the house located south of North Perry Airport, CBS Miami reports. Aerial video from a news helicopter earlier showed firefighters working to attempt a rescue.
Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the two people who died are the plane's pilot and passenger.
Some of the power lines reportedly tangled themselves around the plane.
"We happen to hear the noise, and my wife came outside, and when we came outside we saw the plane sticking out, and our son had called and said it was a plane crash, we asked where, he said ‘right there in the street on the side of Plantation,'" a resident told WSVN. "So, when we looked down the street, you could see the plane sticking out. We don’t know if anybody was actually inside the house or what because they’re not letting anybody by right now."
Thirty-five Florida Power and Light customers were without power because of the crash, WSVN reported.