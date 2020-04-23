TAMPA, Fla. — Have you been to the beach lately? Florida counties are beginning to reopen their shorelines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, Sarasota County will reopen its beaches, with restrictions, following the lead of some east coast counties, including Duval and Flagler.
Critics worry reopening beaches too soon will worsen the coronavirus outbreak, while supporters argue people can visit the beaches will still abiding by appropriate social distancing guidelines – which remain in effect. Generally speaking, counties that have been reopening their beaches are doing so for limited hours in the mornings and evenings. And, they’re largely banning lounging in chairs or on towels with coolers.
So, has your county reopened its beaches? 10News has compiled a list. It will be updated at the end of each day.
Bay: Restricted access; reopening April 24 from 6-9 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. daily
Brevard: Some open with restrictions, others closed entirely
Broward: Closed
Charlotte: Closed
Citrus: Closed
Collier: Closed
Dixie: Open
Duval: Open with restrictions
Escambia: Closed
Flagler: Open with restrictions; 7-10 a.m. daily, with most also open 6-8 p.m.
Franklin: Closed
Gulf: Restricted access; open from 6-9 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. daily
Hernando: Closed
Hillsborough: Closed
Indian River: Closed
Lee: Closed
Levy: Open with restrictions
Manatee: Closed
Martin: Closed
Miami-Dade: Closed
Monroe: Open, but the Florida Keys are off-limits to anyone who doesn’t live there
Nassau: Closed
Okaloosa: Beaches will reopen for recreation on May 1; they’ll be open from 6:30-9 a.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. daily
Palm Beach: Closed
Pasco: Closed
Pinellas: Closed
St. Johns: Open with restrictions from 6 a.m. to noon daily
St. Lucie: Closed
Santa Rosa: Closed
Sarasota: Reopening with restrictions on April 27
Taylor: Closed
Volusia: Open with restrictions
Wakulla: Closed
Walton: Closed
