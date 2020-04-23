TAMPA, Fla. — Have you been to the beach lately? Florida counties are beginning to reopen their shorelines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Sarasota County will reopen its beaches, with restrictions, following the lead of some east coast counties, including Duval and Flagler.

Critics worry reopening beaches too soon will worsen the coronavirus outbreak, while supporters argue people can visit the beaches will still abiding by appropriate social distancing guidelines – which remain in effect. Generally speaking, counties that have been reopening their beaches are doing so for limited hours in the mornings and evenings. And, they’re largely banning lounging in chairs or on towels with coolers.

So, has your county reopened its beaches? 10News has compiled a list. It will be updated at the end of each day.

Bay: Restricted access; reopening April 24 from 6-9 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. daily

Brevard: Some open with restrictions, others closed entirely

Broward: Closed

Charlotte: Closed

Citrus: Closed

Collier: Closed

Dixie: Open

Duval: Open with restrictions

Escambia: Closed

Flagler: Open with restrictions; 7-10 a.m. daily, with most also open 6-8 p.m.

Franklin: Closed

Gulf: Restricted access; open from 6-9 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. daily

Hernando: Closed

Hillsborough: Closed

Indian River: Closed

Lee: Closed

Levy: Open with restrictions

Manatee: Closed

Martin: Closed

Miami-Dade: Closed

Monroe: Open, but the Florida Keys are off-limits to anyone who doesn’t live there

Nassau: Closed

Okaloosa: Beaches will reopen for recreation on May 1; they’ll be open from 6:30-9 a.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. daily

Palm Beach: Closed

Pasco: Closed

Pinellas: Closed

St. Johns: Open with restrictions from 6 a.m. to noon daily

St. Lucie: Closed

Santa Rosa: Closed

Sarasota: Reopening with restrictions on April 27

Taylor: Closed

Volusia: Open with restrictions

Wakulla: Closed

Walton: Closed

