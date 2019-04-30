A Pasco County school resource officer leaned against a wall, causing his holstered gun to accidentally discharge into the cafeteria wall behind him at Weightman Middle School, according to law enforcement.

It happened Tuesday afternoon. The resource officer was not hurt, nor were any students or staff members. A full administrative investigation is being launched into the incident.

"We'd like to reiterate that the weapon discharged directly into the wall and no students were in danger," Pasco County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Amanda Hunter said.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information late Tuesday afternoon.

