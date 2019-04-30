A Pasco County school resource officer leaned against a wall, causing his holstered gun to accidentally discharge into the cafeteria wall behind him at Weightman Middle School, according to law enforcement.
It happened Tuesday afternoon. The resource officer was not hurt, nor were any students or staff members. A full administrative investigation is being launched into the incident.
"We'd like to reiterate that the weapon discharged directly into the wall and no students were in danger," Pasco County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Amanda Hunter said.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information late Tuesday afternoon.
What other people are reading right now:
- Stepmother sentenced to death for murdering 10-year-old girl by starvation
- Poop transplants are drastically changing the lives of sick patients
- 12 people arrested in Polk County child porn sting
- One of Puerto Rico's most wanted captured in Polk County
- Officer calls 911 after shooting man in his home: 'I thought it was my apartment'
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.