TAMPA, Fla. — Shake Shack is finally coming to Tampa Bay.

The new location is set to open at the Midtown Tampa complex, which is still under development in the Westshore area.

“Shake Shack is an iconic brand with worldwide recognition, and is yet another first-to-market restaurant that we’re thrilled to bring to Tampa,” said Nicholas Haines, the CEO of Bromley Companies.

The burger joint will be located at Midtown's main entrance off Cypress Street.

Along with 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top hot dogs, the restaurant will also serve beer and wine.

Midtown's completion is expected for 2021.

