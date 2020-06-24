Archaeologists dig to confirm graves at Tampa Black cemetery site destroyed for redevelopment

Zion Cemetery is believed to be the first cemetery for African Americans in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Archaeologists began carefully excavating at Robles Park Village in Tampa this week to confirm the presence of grave shafts from a century-old Black cemetery that was destroyed for redevelopment.

Zion Cemetery is believed to be one of the first -- if not the first -- burial ground for African Americans in Tampa. Through a series of land ownership changes, the cemetery was sold and parceled off for redevelopment.

Today, the burial ground is located mostly underneath the Tampa Housing Authority’s Robles Park Village property along Florida Avenue. According to ground-penetrating radar results from archaeologists with Cardno and the University of South Florida, graves from Zion also sit underneath property belonging to Tampa businessman Richard Gonzmart and Sunstate Wrecker Service.

Archaeologists said on Tuesday they have confirmed about one dozen grave shafts from the cemetery. Ground-penetrating radar revealed there are nearly 300 graves underground. Archaeologists said they will not disturb the remains, nor will they dig to confirm every single grave. Instead, they will use the confirmed grave shafts as a sample to verify the results of the ground-penetrating radar.

Crews will be on-site through next week working to confirm areas with grave shafts.

To read more about the search for lost African American burial grounds in the Tampa Bay area, head to wtsp.com/erased.

