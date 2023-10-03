After discovery of more than 300 graves on property site, FrankCrum sues city of Clearwater

The lawsuit seeks to "recover damages for the local government’s failure to take accountability for mishandling a historic African-American cemetery."

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The FrankCrum human resources firm has filed a lawsuit against the city of Clearwater to "recover damages for the local government’s failure to take accountability for mishandling a historic African-American cemetery," the complaint states.

Last year, archaeologists confirmed more than 300 graves from the destroyed St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery at FrankCrum human resources firm on Missouri Avenue. The discovery came after long-time residents came forward with concerns that the cemetery was never moved.

“Since we first became aware of the potential that graves were still on this land, FrankCrum has been working closely with our local community members, the NAACP and the City to find a resolution that corrects this wrong and that honors the departed and their loved ones,” said Matt Crum, co-president of FrankCrum in an email statement to 10 investigates’ Emerald Morrow.

The lawsuit seeks to have the remains “finally and respectfully” relocated.

It also cites a 1998 development agreement that states the property, “... does not presently include human remains from any cemetery; notwithstanding the fact that the Global Center Site at one time did include a cemetery site, such cemetery has been previously transferred from the Global Center Site and all human remains associated therewith have also been so transferred.”

10 Investigates has reached out to the city of Clearwater and is awaiting a response.