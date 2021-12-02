The Missing: Kathleen Moore enjoyed a night out with friends but hasn't been seen since

Kathleen's friend said she left her Largo home on Sunday with her on again off again boyfriend.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Kathleen Moore’s friends are worried sick. The 34-year-old was last seen this past Sunday after a night out with friends.

Nikki Wallen has been friends with Kathleen for 20 years. They first met when they were just 11-years-old. Nikki says she and Kathleen hung out all day Sunday. They spent the day together grilling then hit a beach bar that night.

At around 11:30 p.m., Wallen said Kathleen left her Largo home with her on again off again boyfriend. She said they were going to his home in New Port Richey. Kathleen said she would pick up her car in the morning.

"When I woke up Monday morning and realized she hadn’t stopped," said Wallen. "That’s when I knew something’s not right. I immediately called her phone and went straight to voicemail."

The 34-year old didn’t show up for work or school. Her friends say that’s not like her. So, they called the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

Deputies immediately searched the area. Authorities said Kathleen’s cell phone was found in a dumpster by a homeless man in New Port Richey. Investigators are using it and questioning the last people who saw her hoping to find Kathleen.