Florida man accused of trying to drive stolen pickup onto Space Force base to warn about aliens

He suggested he believed he was acting on the instructions of the president, according to an arrest affidavit.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was busted trying to get onto a United States Space Force Base to deliver a message about aliens, according to law enforcement.

Last Friday, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Corey Allen Johnson and charged him with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

According to the arrest affidavit, Johnson stole the pickup three days earlier in Riviera Beach – apparently believing that President Joe Biden had gotten into his head and told him he needed to warn the government about "US aliens fighting with Chinese dragons." So, investigators say Johnson drove to Patrick Air Force Base, where he was ultimately stopped.

The base is situated between Satellite and Cocoa beaches.