Ohio State University says an investigation into head coach Urban Meyer will be completed on Sunday, and a decision on what happens next could come next week.

Meyer, the former head coach at the University of Florida, is being investigated after allegations arose that he was aware of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receiver coach Zach Smith in 2015.

Meyer was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 1.

During last month's Big 10 media days, Meyer told reporters he only recently found out about the 2015 incident. However, after being placed on leave, he issued a statement in which he admitted he knew about the allegations in 2015.

OSU President Michael V. Drake issued a statement today saying when the investigation is done, a report will be prepared and sent to the school's Board of Trustees, and after deliberation, Drake will announce his decision.

