Funeral services held for FSU Coach Bobby Bowden in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This weekend, the life and legacy of FSU Coach Bobby Bowden is being celebrated.
Bowden made history at FSU, setting an NCAA record of winning 11 consecutive bowl games. He brought the Seminoles to 2 national titles in 1992 and 1999.
Services began Friday. Coach Bowden will lay in repose in the Moore Athletic Center located at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Funeral services are streamed online at seminoles.com.
According to the Seminoles website, services begin at 11 a.m. and will end Sunday at a family-own burial in Trussville, Alabama.
Saturday, August 14
11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life for Coach Bowden at the Tucker Civic Center at FSU
Bobby Bowden: A Celebration of Life Guest Information
- LOCATION: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- TIME: 11:00 a.m.
- DOORS OPEN: 9:30 a.m.
- PARKING: Lots open at 8:00 a.m.
- FREE PARKING: Tucker Center Main Lot, FSU Turnbull Center Parking Deck, State Parking Decks
- SEATING: All seating is General Admission and available in the seating bowl and upper deck
- SEATING CAPACITY: We do anticipate reaching capacity and may not be able to seat all guests
- CLEAR BAG POLICY: Is in effect for guests entering the Tucker Center
- FACEMASKS: Guests are requested to wear a facemask
- FLOWERS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- STREAMING OPTION: The entire service will be streamed live on Seminoles.com
Sunday, August 15
4-6 p.m. Coach Bowden will Lie in Repose at the Reid Chapel on the campus of Samford University – open to the public.
Family-only burial service to follow in Trussville, Ala.