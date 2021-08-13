Gov. DeSantis pays respects to former FSU coach Bobby Bowden

The legendary 91-year-old coach died Sunday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis embraced the family of Bobby Bowden as the former Florida State University football coach lies in honor Friday at the Capitol.

Bowden died Sunday, Aug. 8, at the age of 91 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He will lie in honor at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum through 1 p.m. Friday to give the public an opportunity to pay their respects.

Bowden in July said he was "at peace" with his diagnosis, saying in a statement, "I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come."

The legendary coach also was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October 2020. The Tallahassee Democrat says his health had deteriorated since he was hospitalized for the virus.

In April, Bowden was honored with the Florida Medal of Freedom at DeSantis' mansion. In addition to the awarded medal, the governor declared April 7 as Bobby Bowden Day in Florida.

"In 1976, football in the state of Florida changed forever when Coach Bowden showed up in Tallahassee," DeSantis said.

Bowden coached Florida State University for 34 years from 1976-2009 and is second on the major college victories list, according to ESPN.

During his time coaching the Seminoles, he led the team to two national championships, 12 ACC championships, and 14 consecutive seasons listed in the Associated Press' Top Five, according to FSU. The university says he also coached two Heisman Trophy winners and a Rhodes Scholar.