Rays clinch 3rd straight postseason berth

Tampa Bay is still vying to end the regular season with the American League's best record.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have clinched a postseason berth for the third straight year after their 7-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at the Trop.

And, although that’s something to be celebrated, there’s still work left to do for the reigning American League champions.

With Wednesday’s win, Tampa Bay moves to 94-59 on the season. The Boston Red Sox, second in the division, are 6.5 games back and play later Wednesday against the Mets. Boston has been rolling as of late with a 6-game win streak.

If the Rays can keep the Red Sox at bay, they can also clinch the franchise’s fourth American League East title by the season’s end. They're also vying to end the regular season with the American League's best record, as they did last year during the pandemic-shortened season. As of this writing, the Rays are 2.5 games up on the Houston Astros.

The Rays’ most recent postseason appearance ended with a trip to the World Series. But, the Los Angeles Dodgers prevailed in six games over Tampa Bay.

The World Series loss was the franchise’s second in its history. Tampa Bay, of course, is still seeking that first World Series winner.

Could this be the year?

We’ll find out soon enough. But, the first mission (get into the postseason) is complete, and that’s a solid start.