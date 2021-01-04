Everything you need to know for Rays Opening Day

Let's play ball.

TAMPA, Fla. — Opening Day is finally here.

The Tampa Bay Rays came so close to snatching that World Series title last year. And now that we live in a city of champions, our home team is walking into the 2021 season even more determined than before.

Whether you're a lifelong fan, or just hopping on the bandwagon, here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Rays Opening Day.

When's the game?

The Rays take on the Marlins at 4:10 p.m. in Miami.

This marks the first season since 2009 that the Rays will open on the road, breaking the American League's longest current Opening Day home games streak, according to the team.

Who's playing?

We know that pitcher Tyler Glasnow will be making his first Opening Day start, but beyond that, we just have predictions of what the roster will look like.

Here's one projection from MLB.com.

Any injuries?

The Rays have several.

The team will also be playing without first baseman Ji-Man Choi until May due to having surgery on a sore right knee, according to reports.

The Marlins have not reported any notable injuries, according to MLB.com.

Can I still get tickets?

The game at loanDepot Park(formerly Marlins Park) is sold out with a limited crowd capacity at around 27 percent.

If you were lucky enough to grab a ticket, make sure to check it for a recommended entry time and gate location.

Masks are required and enhanced sanitation and contactless entry will be in place. You can see the full list of safety measures here.

Here's how you can get tickets for the Rays' home games this season.

How and where can I watch the game?

Ferg’s Sports Bar calls itself “the official gathering spot for Tampa Bay Rays fans” and has more than 90 TVs, food and drinks, and indoor and outdoor seating.

Not ready to venture out in public? Most games can be seen on Fox Sports Sun or you can stream the games on Fox Sports Go. Check your local listings.