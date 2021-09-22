Here's where you can get some Rays postseason merchandise

The team clinched a postseason berth on Wednesday following a 7-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — It's officially Fall which means it's almost playoff time for Major League Baseball and the Tampa Bay Rays will be looking to march their way to the World Series for the second year in a row.

The team clinched a postseason berth on Wednesday following a 7-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The defending American League champs have a good shot of winning their division as well.

If you're excited and want to show your support for Tampa Bay, then the Rays have your back.

The team will start selling postseason merchandise beginning Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Rays Republic Team Store at Tropicana Field. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Can't make it to the store? The team is also offering products online with different delivery options.