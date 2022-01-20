Tampa Bay Rays' two-city plan with Montreal quashed

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays will not be moving forward with a two-city plan involving Montreal that principal owner Stuart Sternberg proposed in 2019.

It's the latest blow to the team and its decade-long stadium saga as part of an effort to increase attendance at games and boost revenue. The Tampa Bay Times first reported the news Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said he's confident the city can move forward with the team to evolve the Tropicana Field site.

"We are working with our county partners and City Council to put together the best plan possible, which will work in conjunction with my planned evolution of the Tropicana Field master development proposals," Welch's statement reads. "With this collaborative approach, I am confident we can partner with the Tampa Bay Rays to create a new and iconic full-time home for Major League Baseball in St. Petersburg while also achieving historic equitable economic growth."

The Rays and their Tropicana Field ballpark perennially rank near the bottom of fan attendance. According to ESPN, the team had an average of 9,513 people in seats during the 2021 season — ranking No. 28 of 30 ballparks. It was second to last during the 2018 and 2019 seasons and last in 2017.

It was during these years the Rays, which struggled early in Kevin Cash's tenure as manager, began to show improvement. The team returned to the playoffs in 2019 and advanced to the World Series for the first time in more than a decade in 2020.

During the spring of 2008, the team moved forward with plans for a new stadium on the waterfront in St. Petersburg. The proposed move didn't get to voters, which needed to approve it — the team backed out from the plan that summer. The next year, the city's "A Baseball Community" group concluded a new ballpark would be best somewhere between the "Gateway" region of mid-Pinellas County and downtown Tampa.

In 2010, Sternberg held a press conference to deliver an ultimatum — the Rays need permission to explore all-new stadium sites around Tampa Bay, or else they won't consider any new stadium sites around Tampa Bay. At the time, the team’s contract with St. Petersburg prohibited it from looking outside city limits.

Years later, in 2016, the team was given permission to explore Tampa sites and had three years to give St. Petersburg a final answer. In 2018, the Rays announced publicly its selection of an Ybor City site but without financing given few public or private funds available for stadium construction. The team later released renderings of its proposed $892 million Ybor City stadium but still without a way to pay for it.

St. Petersburg was told at the end of 2018 that the Rays were terminating its negotiating window with Tampa.