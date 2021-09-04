Fans will be in the stands at Tropicana Field for the first time since 2019.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays Up! The day so many fans have been waiting for since is here - the 2021 Rays home opener! It's the first time since 2019 we'll see fans in the stands, because of the coronavirus pandemic shutting things down in 2020.

About 9,000 Rays fans will pack Tropicana Field in St, Petersburg for the Rays home opener against the New York Yankees. The first pitch is at 3:10 p.m.

Last year, the Rays made it to the World Series. While they didn't come back from the MLB bubble as World Champs, they do still hold the title of 2020 American League Champions.

As the Trop reopens, things are going to look a little different this season. Fans are no longer allowed to bring in their own food and drinks into the stadium. People will also have to sit in pods to promote social distancing.

The Rays have multiple options for sale for the number of seats you can buy in each pod. Those range from one seat to six seats.

The finishing touches pic.twitter.com/04otSEp4Vl — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 8, 2021

If you're thinking about that gameday food, there are new options at the ballpark! You can grab a Nathan's hot dog, which is now the official hot dog of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Or if you feel like treating yourself, try a boozy dessert or milkshake!

Heading into the Rays home opener, the team is 2-4. Your Rays starting pitcher today is Rich Hill.