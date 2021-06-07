Tropicana Field set to welcome up to 20,000 fans Tuesday

It's an increase from the previous capacity limit of 9,000 people.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A little more normalcy – and people – are coming soon to Tropicana Field.

The Tampa Bay Rays on Monday reiterated that ballpark capacity will increase to 20,000 fans, starting with their first home game Tuesday, June 8, against the Washington Nationals.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the first pitch thrown out at 7:10 p.m., according to the team's schedule.

The Rays cite increasing vaccination rates and continued health protocols at the Trop for the increase from 9,000 fans. The team says full capacity seating will be available in sections 101-149, the Rays Club, the Louisiana Hot Sauce Left Field Ledge and the GTE Financial Party Deck.

Sections 203-224 will continue to have socially-distanced seating made up of pods in increments of one to six people.

Masks are optional for all fans if they have been vaccinated, the team said.

If 20,000 fans show up to upcoming games, it'll be a blast from the past for the Rays. The team averaged 19,255 fans per game during their 2012 season, according to Baseball Reference.

Attendance per game during the 2019 season averaged just under 15,000 fans.