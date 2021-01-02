Elementary school Bucs fan who made his own jersey gets the ultimate surprise

The team had more than one trick up their sleeve for the tiny superfan.

TAMPA, Fla — Not having a Bucs jersey did not stop a tiny superfan from making his own for his school's spirit day ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Julian attends Twin Lakes Elementary and wanted to show off his Bucs pride. So, when his family was unable to afford a jersey, he grabbed some supplies and made his own masterpiece.

But thanks to a surprise from Captain Fear and Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, the elementary school student can now sport some team threads when he cheers on his favorite team.

Monday morning Julian was met at school by the team's mascot and a giant Buccaneers bus to share the good news. The superfan was excited from the get-go, waving to Captain Fear and hopping off the sidewalk in excitement to get his surprise.

"I got a jersey, a belt, and a football, and a lot of flags and a coloring book," Julian said about his haul.

What made the moment just a bit sweeter? Turns out the jersey was signed and the Bucs star also taped a video message to go along with the gift.