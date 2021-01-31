City of Tampa kicks off virtual Buccaneers spirit week

Here's how you can show your team pride on social media.

TAMPA, Fla — Super Bowl LV is just seven days away and the City of Tampa wants to see your virtual team pride.

The city kicked off its virtual Bucs spirit week on Sunday by inviting fans to check out the daily themes and then sharing photos on social media. Be sure to tag the city and Buccaneers in your posts.

“The Bucs are in the Super Bowl and the Lombardi Trophy is here to stay,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “This Super Bowl will be historic, not just because our Bucs will be the first team to play in the Super Bowl in their home stadium--and win--but also because of the added steps we’re all having to take to celebrate safely."

Here's the spirit week schedule:

Jan. 31: Share a photo of your pet with #GoBucs spirit.

Feb. 1: Share a photo of your office or work-from-home setup decked out in Bucs swag.

Feb. 2: Post a photo in your best Bucs outfit (including a face mask) and share how you plan to celebrate Super Bowl LV safely.

Feb. 3: #SiegeTheDay with an act of kindness and share it on social media.

Feb. 4: Share photos of how your family or kids embrace the Bucs spirit.

Feb. 5: Share a photo of how you #RaiseTheFlags on your front porch, car windows, balconies etc.

Feb. 6: Share a photo of your favorite NFL Super Bowl Experience memory from Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Curtis Hixon, Technology Village, the Riverwalk, and beyond.

Feb. 7: Share your Super Bowl LV game-day spirit and how you plan to watch the big game.

You can watch the Buccaneers and Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LV at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 as CBS broadcasts the game, which you can watch locally on 10 Tampa Bay.