Ray Jay to be filled with cutout fans for Super Bowl LV

Raymond James Stadium won't be filled with people for this year's Super Bowl but that doesn't mean you won't see a packed house. Instead cutouts will fill the stands

TAMPA, Fla. — Raymond James won't be packed full of fans this year for Super Bowl LV. Due to health and safety protocols, the NFL invited 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers and 14,500 paid attendance fans to be at the game.

To fill the rest of the seats the Super Bowl is taking a page out of 2020's playbook and placing cutouts of fans in the stands.

Ray Jay normally holds 65,890 spectators. That means after the healthcare workers and paid fans sit down there's room for up to 43,890 cutouts.

The “Fan In The Stand” cutout program, lets people upload a photo of themselves or someone else. It will then be printed. The cutouts cost $100 with a portion of the proceeds being donated to local charities picked by the fan's home team.

If you bought a cutout you'll also be entered to win a pair of tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Unfortunately, the program is already sold out! That's ok though you can still watch the big game right here on 10 Tampa Bay.

Super Bowl LV between the Bucs and the Chiefs kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, on CBS/10 Tampa Bay.

