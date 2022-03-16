Reports: Bucs sign WR Chris Godwin to 3-year deal

According to reports, the All-Pro receiver is guaranteed $40 million at signing.

TAMPA, Fla. — Eight days after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed a franchise tag on All-Pro wide receiver Chris Godwin, the two parties have agreed to a large multi-year deal.

According to reports, Godwin has signed a three-year $60 million contract. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to break the news. The contract, Schefter reports, includes $40 million guaranteed at signing.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says Godwin will be 29 years old when he reaches free agency again.

It's not a surprise that the Buccaneers want to continue investing in Godwin.

Although he suffered an ACL/MCL injury toward the end of last season, the wide receiver led the team with 98 catches for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns. He finished 11th in the NFL among other receivers.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht spoke highly of Godwin at the NFL combine weeks ago, saying, "I wouldn't bet against Chris any time. Chris has meant the world to this organization," when asked about Godwin's injury and what his future looks like at the Bucs organization.

Licht went on to say he'd love to get Godwin under contract.

Bruce Arians shared that same sentiment, noting that he wouldn't want to lose Godwin.