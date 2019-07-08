The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they will live stream all four of their 2019 preseason matchups on the team’s website and official app.

The digital stream is available for people in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Fort Myers, Naples, Gainesville, Orlando, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, Panama City, Pensacola, Tallahassee and Thomasville. The stream is also available for people in Huntsville, Alabama, and Mobile, Alabama.

Buccaneers’ preseason schedule:

Away: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers

7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers Home: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 16 against the Miami Dolphins

7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 16 against the Miami Dolphins Home: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 23 against the Cleveland Browns

7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 23 against the Cleveland Browns Away: 8 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 29 against the Dallas Cowboys

Play-by-play commentator Chris Myers will be joined by former Buccaneers defensive back Ronde Barber, who will serve as the color analyst. Dan Lucas will be the broadcast’s sideline reporter.

Fans can also watch the four preseason games on NBC.

The Buccaneers might be without defensive tackle Vita Vea for Friday’s game. The 12th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft left Tuesday’s practice with an apparent knee injury.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.