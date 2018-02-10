CANTON, Ohio – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick might have lost the starting job to Jameis Winston, but FitzMagic will live in the Pro Football Hall of Fame forever.

Fitzpatrick’s No. 14 jersey from Week 3 of the 2018 season arrived in Canton on Tuesday morning. It’s the jersey Fitzpatrick wore when he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 yards in three consecutive games.

Just arrived in Canton: the jersey worn by @Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick from Week 3 of this season when he became the 1st QB in @NFL history to throw for 400 YDs in 3 consecutive games. #GoBucs #Fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/HJb31yZEvz — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 2, 2018

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter said Winston will start the team’s Week 6 road game on Oct. 14 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fitzpatrick went 2-2 as the starter with two consecutive wins to start the season over the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. Since then, Tampa Bay has lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 and Chicago Bears in Week 4.

The 14-year veteran quarterback won the NFC Player of the Week Award for his performance in the two wins.

The Bucs have a bye week in Week 5 of the season.

