The NFL on Wednesday announced Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
It marked the second consecutive week "FitzMagic" won the honor. Fitzpatrick has the Buccaneers off to 2-0 start by throwing for 819 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception.
People throughout Tampa Bay have noticed, especially after Fitzpatrick borrowed teammate DeSean Jackson's wardrobe for a postgame news conference on Sunday.
Tampa Bay Lightning center Alex Killorn wore a Fitzpatrick jersey with a chain during a media session on Tuesday.
The St. Petersburg Brewing Company also has named a new beer after him, dubbed" Fitzmagic Double IPA." The new beer is available starting Wednesday afternoon.
There is also a parody Twitter account with the handle @MajorRyanFitz. Created in July 2018, the account's bio says it is, "The unofficial twitter account of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, undeniable leader of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."
Due to Fitzpatrick's Gilded Age beard, the account parodies the quarterback by turning him into a Civil War-era military officer.
Representatives for Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick filed a trademark application for “FitzMagic” last week with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, according to CBS Sports.
The trademark would allow the rookie from Alabama to sell merchandise branded “FitzMagic.”
Minkah Fitzpatrick has had the nickname since his New Jersey high school days.
His mom tweeted Tuesday morning, “Nobody said when one word about someone else’s name nor did it when we filed . So stop the nonsense”
