Many people have used the term “Fitzmagic” to describe the play of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick through two games of the 2018 regular season.

Fitzpatrick has the team off to 2-0 start by throwing for 819 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception.

However, representatives for Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick filed a trademark application for “FitzMagic” last week with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, according to CBS Sports.

The trademark would allow the rookie from Alabama to sell merchandise branded “FitzMagic.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick has had the nickname since his New Jersey high school days.

His mom tweeted Tuesday morning, “Nobody said when one word about someone else’s name nor did it when we filed . So stop the nonsense”

Nobody said when one word about someone else’s name nor did it when we filed . So stop the nonsense pic.twitter.com/0Lh4gELWas — minknmelissa (@minknmelissa) September 18, 2018

Ryan Fitzpatrick – who won NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 2 – made headlines after “borrowing” an outfit from teammate DeSean Jackson for a postgame news conference on Sunday.

Desean Jackson showed up shirtless to Ryan Fitzpatrick press conference because well - Fitz has D-Jax clothes #Bucs pic.twitter.com/1KHGb4owzG — Justin Granit (@JustinGranit) September 16, 2018

Others have noticed the Buccaneers quarterback's play.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Alex Killorn wore a Fitzpatrick jersey with a chain during a media session on Tuesday.

The St. Petersburg Brewing Company also has named a new beer after him, dubbed" Fitzmagic Double IPA." The new beer is available starting Wednesday afternoon.

There is also a parody Twitter account with the handle @MajorRyanFitz. Created in July 2018, the account's bio says it is, "The unofficial twitter account of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, undeniable leader of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

Due to Fitzpatrick's Gilded Age beard, the account turns the quarterback into a Civil War-era military officer.

