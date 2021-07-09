How to stream the Bucs vs. Cowboys season opener

Fans can also keep up with the game on the Bucs social media accounts.

TAMPA, Fla — The 2021 NFL season is finally here.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's season opener at Raymond James Stadium Thursday night.

The defending Super Bowl LV champs will see a stadium unlike last year with 100-percent stadium capacity and a sold-out crowd.

The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC, but if you're unable to watch the game live on TV there are other ways to watch the Bucs vs. the Cowboys.

Watch on mobile

Yahoo Sports app

The Buccaneers official app

Online at Buccaneers.com

Listen live

There are also available options to listen to the game live.

Tampa Bay/Sarasota - WXTB 97.9 FM

Spanish radio - WTMP 96,1 Caliente, 101.9 and 1470 AM

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

Fans can also keep up with live gameday highlights and updates through the Bucs social media accounts.