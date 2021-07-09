How to stream the Bucs vs. Cowboys season opener

TAMPA, Fla — The 2021 NFL season is finally here.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's season opener at Raymond James Stadium Thursday night.
The defending Super Bowl LV champs will see a stadium unlike last year with 100-percent stadium capacity and a sold-out crowd.
The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC, but if you're unable to watch the game live on TV there are other ways to watch the Bucs vs. the Cowboys.
Watch on mobile
Yahoo Sports app
The Buccaneers official app
Online at Buccaneers.com
Listen live
There are also available options to listen to the game live.
Tampa Bay/Sarasota - WXTB 97.9 FM
Spanish radio - WTMP 96,1 Caliente, 101.9 and 1470 AM
Satellite Radio
Sirius/XM Channel 88
Fans can also keep up with live gameday highlights and updates through the Bucs social media accounts.
The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.