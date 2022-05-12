Tampa Bay Buccaneer's 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night

The Bucs already know the exact date for two of the opponents this year, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will soon find out the exact dates for all of their 17 games for the 2022 NFL season.

Two confirmed dates for the Buccaneers' games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs have already been confirmed.

They will play the Seahawks at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Munich, Germany. This will be the first NFL game to be played in Germany, and it will be considered a home match for Tampa Bay.

At 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, the Bucs are scheduled to host the Chiefs. The game will be primetime and a rematch of Super Bowl 55, in which Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City 31-9 to win the second super bowl in franchise history.

The confirmed dates and times for the remaining 15 games have yet to be announced, but fans will be able to find out at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to play the following teams.

Home

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks

Away

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers