Tom Brady appears at Buccaneers OTAs this week

Following a stop at Miami Grand Prix over the weekend, the Bucs quarterback is attending the second phase of the offseason program.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers are back on the practice field as the team's offseason program gets underway. In attendance, was veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

The G.O.A.T. appeared in team photos released Wednesday as Bucs players prepare for the 2022 season during phase 2 of OTAs at Advent Health Training Center in Tampa.

Brady was captured throwing passes during Tuesday's session. OTAs are optional and Brady is not normally in attendance.

The Bucs have 10 OTAs scheduled for the last couple of weeks in May and into June. The workouts are on May 17-19, May 24-26 and May 31-June 3. The mandatory minicamp will be from June 7-9.

Brady has had a busy offseason. Over the weekend, he attended Formula One's Miami Grand Prix and ran into a few "GOATs." The group snapped a picture capturing David Beckham, Michael Jordan and Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

This week, Brady agreed to become the lead NFL analyst at FOX Sports when he's done playing in the NFL, Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced.