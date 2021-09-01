Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveil new Super Bowl LV license plate

You can now ride around in style while representing Champa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ever since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history by taking home the Lombardi on our home turf, we've been stocking up on Super Bowl LV championship gear. And we can't get enough.

Luckily, the team just announced one more piece to add to the collection: Buccaneers Super Bowl LV specialty license plates.

The plate's redesign features the Super Bowl LV logo right under the red and white Buccaneers flag. It also has the words "Super Bowl Champions" spelled out across the bottom.

The annual cost for the specialty plate registration is $25 in addition to the regular plate switch out and state registration fees. Revenues generated by the new specialty plate sales will benefit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, which works with charitable causes in the community.

You can order the plate here.