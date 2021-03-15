Tom Brady gives out his phone number, but it's not what you think

We texted the G.O.A.T ourselves to see what he had to say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wants you, yes you, to pull out your phone and text him.

He said so in a Tweet and even gave out a phone number.

Before you craft a message to the G.O.A.T., you should know we already did and have some bad news: it's not exactly his personal cell.

It looks like Brady is one of the latest celebrities to team up with Community, a start-up tech company in California that helps get mass messages out to celebrities, athletes and other high-profile people, as described by TechCrunch.

You can still text the number he gave out. You'll get an automated response that asks you to follow a link and add yourself to his contacts.

This is the message we got, "What's up! Yes, this is actually Tom Brady. This message is automated but everything else will come directly from me, on my phone. Click the link and add yourself so you're in my contacts."

The link took us to a contact adding page powered by, you guessed it, Community.com.

So, even if this isn't really Tom Brady's phone, you can still send a message his way. His only request is you don't hit him up on Game Day.

Trying something new here...Hit me up at (415)612-1737. Rule #1...no texting on Gamedays pic.twitter.com/fLTdAOdZmc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 15, 2021