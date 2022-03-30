Meet Todd Bowles: The man replacing Bruce Arians as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach

Throughout Bruce Arians' tenure as head coach for the Bucs, Todd Bowles has been right by his side, serving as defensive coordinator.

TAMPA, Fla. — Bucs fans were blindsided on Wednesday when the team announced head coach Bruce Arians would be stepping down from his current role and transitioning to a front office position.

During his three years with Tampa Bay, Arians was able to instill a winning culture centered around future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, winning a Super Bowl in the process. And, with the G.O.A.T. recently announcing his return from a short retirement, Arians felt now was the time to step away and allow the team to smoothly transition into a new era.

The man tasked with leading that new era? Todd Bowles.

Throughout Arians' tenure as head coach, Bowles was right by his side, serving as the defensive coordinator for the Buccaneers. And, just like his former boss, Bowles brings with him a winning resume.

Bowles' career actually began on the field when he signed with the Washington Commanders, then Redskins, as an undrafted free agent in 1986. He earned his spot as Washington's starting free safety, eventually winning Super Bowl XXII with the team the following year. Bowles would have a stint with the San Francisco 49ers before returning to Washington and retiring in 1993.

Four years later, Bowles would begin building his sideline presence with several universities and NFL teams before eventually accepting his first coaching job in Miami. In 2008, he was the assistant coach for the Dolphins and even earned served as interim head coach in 2011.

From South Florida, Bowles would head to Philadelphia to accept a job as secondary coach for the Eagles. It's in Philadelphia where Bowles got his first taste as defensive coordinator, transitioning into the role the same year he joined the team.

Bowles and Arians would team up for the first time in 2013 when he became the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals. A team Arians was the head coach of at the time.

Two years later and Bowles would finally get his shot at being a head coach, taking over the New York Jets. His first year saw him lead the team to a winning season before New York fell to the bottom of the league during the rest of his tenure as head coach.

In 2019, Bowles would rejoin Arians in Tampa Bay and the rest is history.

Bowles will be the fourth Black head coach the Buccaneers have had in its history. That's two more than any other NFL team, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said in a tweet.

In a statement announcing his departure, Arians said the Bucs were in good hands with Bowles.

"Todd is a great football coach and I know he will do excellent things here with the Buccaneers," Arians' statement read, in part.